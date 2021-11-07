MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 33.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after acquiring an additional 254,207 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 837,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 193,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,315,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

