MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches Market Cap of $11.51 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $1.10 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00083933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.05 or 1.00664902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.00 or 0.07287499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022205 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

