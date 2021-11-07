Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 129,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

