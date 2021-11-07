Man Group plc Decreases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after buying an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 127,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 771.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $108.69.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

