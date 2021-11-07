Man Group plc Has $14.36 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168,573 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $140.55 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $140.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

