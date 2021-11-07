Man Group plc Purchases 14,720 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Man Group plc boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $955.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $882.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $645.12 and a 52-week high of $967.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

