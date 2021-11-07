Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,696 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

