ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

MANT stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.