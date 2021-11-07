Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MFC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.15.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The stock has a market cap of C$47.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.87. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.71 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 22.1900013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,998.39. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,039.22. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.