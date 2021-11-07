Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

