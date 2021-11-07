Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MPC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

MPC opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 276,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

