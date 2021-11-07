Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.