Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $44.84

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.84, but opened at $42.51. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 14,542 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

