Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

MAR stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $101.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

