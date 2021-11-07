Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 18,417 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fuel Tech were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 195,843 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.85 on Friday. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.