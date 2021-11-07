Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 232 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Markel by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,312.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,232.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 57.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,271.00.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.