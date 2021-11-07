Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Marlin Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 628.4% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

