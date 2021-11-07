Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $927.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

