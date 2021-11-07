Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 11,448 Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meridian by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. Meridian Co. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

