Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 17,513 Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCSF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

