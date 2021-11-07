Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,929,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.38 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $28.33 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

