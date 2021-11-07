Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $469.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $391.00 to $469.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.87.

Shares of MLM opened at $412.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $253.35 and a 1 year high of $422.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

