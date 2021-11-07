Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $465.00 at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $425.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.87.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE MLM opened at $412.32 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $253.35 and a one year high of $422.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.