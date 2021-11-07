Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $296.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.49.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

