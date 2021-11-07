Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 54 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $331.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

