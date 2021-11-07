Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 551 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

