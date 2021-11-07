Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $712,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.