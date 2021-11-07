Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,645 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $149,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.14 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

