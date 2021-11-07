Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,437 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 109,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 415.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

