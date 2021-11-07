MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Shares of MTZ traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,298. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.