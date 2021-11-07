MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.
Shares of MTZ traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,298. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several equities analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.