Matthew K. Fust Sells 13,354 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $155,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

