MedAvail (MDVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. MedAvail has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect MedAvail to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDVL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

