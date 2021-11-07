Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $397.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce sales of $397.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $415.15 million and the lowest is $372.49 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $333.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

MPW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 2,705,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,292. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.