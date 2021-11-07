MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 48.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 48.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $18,633.75 and $350.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

