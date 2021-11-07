MEG Energy (MEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MEG opened at C$11.14 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$11.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.62.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

