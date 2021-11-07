Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 250,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

