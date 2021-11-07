Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.38.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 250,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.36.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock worth $2,098,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
