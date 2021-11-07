Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.750-$19.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.00. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.38.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

