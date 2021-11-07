Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 1,119,152 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 730,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter.

MRSN stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $703.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

