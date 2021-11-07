MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $8,945,603. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.01 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

