MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

