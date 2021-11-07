MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,094 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

