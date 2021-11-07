MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,070 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,244,000 after acquiring an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 396,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,437,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 137,218 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.21 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

