MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,945 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

