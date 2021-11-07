MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $391.96 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.98 and a 52 week high of $396.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.80.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

