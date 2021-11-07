Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $5.98 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00009586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $73.33 million and approximately $100,370.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,545,742 coins and its circulating supply is 12,259,368 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

