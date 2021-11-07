Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 25,149 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 100,596.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in The Toro were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

