Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 119,377.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

