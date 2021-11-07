Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 118,554.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,287 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.