Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $47,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,056 shares of company stock worth $46,726,456. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

