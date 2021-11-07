Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 98,330.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,927,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,504,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

WDAY stock opened at $289.92 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $292.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

